Edna M. "Toots" Allington
Allington, Edna M. "Toots"

July 13, 1926 - September 6, 2020

Edna passed away on September 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Silver Ridge Memory Care Cottage in Gretna, NE. at the age of 94 years. She was born on July 13, 1926 in Ralston, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Smith; her loving husband, Willis "Bud" H. Allington; sister, Estella (Bernice) Tompkins; and brothers, Stanley and Daniel Smith. Toots is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Smith; special friend and caretakers, Bob and Trish Barta and family; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

VISITATION to take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5–7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. SERVICE to take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:30am at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood St., Ralston, NE. 68127. Memorials have been directed by the family to the Ralston United Church of Christ. Burial at Ashland Cemetery, 25th and Silver St., Ashland, NE. 68003, at 2pm.

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
