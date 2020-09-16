Jershin, EdwardSeptember 18, 1927 - May 7, 2020Edward Jershin, age 92, of Omaha was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Jershin; sister, Amelia; and brothers, Frank and James Jershin of Omaha. Edward is survived by his wife, Lowene (Rothe) Jershin; daughter, Jill (Alan) Butler of Elkhorn, NE; son, Jay (Alison) Jershin of Allen, TX; and grandchildren, Craig Butler (Hilary) of Wahoo NE, Cole Butler of Columbus OH, and Lauren and Jacob Jershin of Allen, TX.Ed served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserves. He retired from Western Electric where he worked as an Inspector and a Machinist.CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am Friday, September 18, at Lutheran Church of the Master - West Campus in Elkhorn.Memorials can be directed to the Church.