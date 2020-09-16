1/
Edwin L. Johnson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Edwin L.

October 8, 1923 - September 11, 2020

Edwin Lloyd Johnson, formerly of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Edwin was born in Glenwood on October 8, 1923. He was the son of Fred and Hazel Johnson. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps in January 1943. Edwin served in India, and on Saipan, and Tinian with the 20th Army Air Corps.

Edwin returned to Glenwood in 1946. He married Rogene Chapman in 1949. The Johnsons had two children: Alan born in 1950 and Kelly in 1963.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hazel; wife, Rogene; sisters, Lorraine Strand, Delores Satterlee; and brother, Frosty. He is survived by his son, Alan of Lincoln, NE; and daughter, Kelly (Joe) Knight of Roseville, MN.

SERVICES: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11am, Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Interment: East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, Nebraska at www.hua.org.

PETERSON MORTUARY

212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA

(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peterson Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved