Elizabeth L. "Bette" Moran
1930 - 2020
Moran, Elizabeth L. "Bette"

January 23, 1930 - September 18, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Monday, Sept. 21st from 5pm to 7pm; presentation by Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Sept. 22nd at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo. Interment, Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Church and St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 20, 2020
LuAnne Schrad
September 20, 2020
a loved one
September 19, 2020
Bette will be greatly missed! Over the last few years she spent a hot July week in the SPSL gym helping prepare for the Ann’s Attic Clothing Sale. We all enjoyed her quick wit and looked forward to time spent with her. God bless you all and God bless Bette!
Sue Kurtenbach
Friend
September 19, 2020
I treasured the Friendship I had with Betty! I had the pleasure of doing her hair for 40 years and will miss her so much. Heaven is a little more Social now that she is there! ❤❤❤ Barb Becker
Barb Becker
Friend
