Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elmer's life story with friends and family

Share Elmer's life story with friends and family

Henry, Elmer L.



December 18, 1934 - September 9, 2020



Preceded in death by wife, Loretta. Survived by children, Donald Henry, John Henry, Kathy (Bill) Poehling; grandchildren: Christopher, Lisa, Billy, Bobby, Nick, Sheri, Boston; great-grandchildren, Austyn Blodgett. Weston Henry. Will Poehling and Genevieve Poehling.



VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the mortuary.



FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ



FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store