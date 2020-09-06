Schumaker, Eric G.
July 6, 1973 - September 1, 2020
Preceded in death by stepfather, Rand Schumaker; father, Glen Travis; brother, Brian Schumaker. Survived by wife, Dr. Suzie Schumaker; children, Charlie Schumaker, Anna Schumaker, Eva Schumaker, Delia Schumaker, Sadie Schumaker; mother, Dr. Alice Schumaker; sister, Sherri (Larry) Schumaker; brother, Craig Schumaker; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Tuesday, 10:30am, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10303 Boyd St. VISITATION: Monday, 5:30-6:30pm, with a Trisagion Service at 6:30pm at St. Mary Orthodox Church. NO FLOWERS PLEASE, memorials to the family for further designation. (Make checks to Edward Jones Investments.) MASKS REQUIRED. PLEASE COME DRESSED IN HUSKER GEAR. To view the Services please join us at http://www.youtube.com/c/SaintMaryOrthodoxChristianChurch
