Felipe C. Castle
1941 - 2020
Castle, Felipe C.

July 20, 1941 - September 5, 2020

Preceded in death by his wife, Maria; and parents, Joseph and Anita. Survived by his children, Virginia Quinlan (Sean), Victoria Ward (Christian), Felipe Jr., Sanjuanita Strain (Ben), Elizabeth Bruce (Doug), and Joseph (Natalia); grandchildren, Bryce, Drew, Harrison, Jackson, Cruz, Ryder, Sofia, Luisa and Hawkes; brother, Arthur; sisters, Maria Sanchez and Josie Garcia; nieces and nephews.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 9th, 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 10th, 10:30am at the Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Knights of Columbus St. John Vianney Council #7740.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
SEP
9
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
