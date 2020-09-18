Kros, Frank S. Jr. "Sonny"
June 14, 1938 - September 14, 2020
VISITATION: Friday, September 18th, from 5-6:30pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 19th, at 11am at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 100 9th Street, Springfield, NE. A Celebration of Life Reception will be hosted by the family immediately following at Louisville Senior Center, 423 Elm Street, Louisville, NE 68037. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to Saint Joseph Catholic Church and the Louisville Public Library.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.