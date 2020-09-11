Stewart, George "Lee"May 29, 1934 - September 7, 2020Lee passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Aksarben Village Senior Living. Lee was born in Petersburg, Nebraska and was the oldest son of George and Mildred Stewart. He spent his childhood in Albion, Nebraska where he met and married LuAnn Qualsett on July 8th,1956. Together they shared 64 beautiful years of marriage.Lee started his career as a photographer by building a family photography business in Albion with his father and brother. He grew to be the youngest president of the Professional Photographers of NE. Lee served two years in the Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He and LuAnn moved to Lexington, NE in 1958 and had two daughters Kristine and Kamala. While in Lexington, they built the house of their dreams on Plum Creek Canyon and the business of Lee's dreams, Stewart's Studio. He ran that business for 45 years until they moved to Omaha to be near Kami's family.Lee loved life in every way possible. Beyond his love of photography, he had a passion for travel, flying, boating, fishing, skiing, and his greatest joy in life, sailing. He founded the original Johnson Lake Yacht Club and served as its Commodore for many years. He taught more people to swim, ski, fish and sail then he could keep track of. Even with all these activities, his most treasured time was time spent with friends and family. When you were around Lee the BBQ tasted better, the beer was colder and laughs were louder - his smile and love of life were infectious.Lee touched so many lives through his profession. Hundreds of families still today enjoy the school pictures, senior photos, family portraits and weddings that he shot for them during his long career. He was famous for always getting people to smile, especially children.Lee was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred. He is survived by wife, LuAnn Stewart; brother, Keith Stewart; daughters: Kristine Stewart, Kami Maloley (Monte); and grandchildren Kaylan Petersen (Sean), Nathan and Stewart Maloley.Due to the Coronavirus, the family will be having a small private service at their home on September 26. The family plans to have a celebration of life in 2021 that will be open to family and friends. A memorial will be set up along the Johnson Lake Trail and you may send your donations to: Lexington Foundation, Lee Stewart Memorial, PO Box 422, Lexington, NE 68850HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com