Ron, please accept our deepest and sincere sympathy in the passing of your beloved wife Gloria and my friend. I have known Gloria since our days at Mercer. She was one of my best friends. We did everything together. She was a true friend and leader. I spoke to her just a few days before she left us, I will always cherish her friendship. I will miss her terribly.

“Grief, I’ve learned is really just love.

It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

-Jamie Anderson





Mathis & Deborah Pace

Friend