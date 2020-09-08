Purcell, Harlan B.
October 5, 1927 - September 5, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Neva; and sister: Dee Stueve. Survived by wife Mary; son, Kevin (Colleen) Purcell of Omaha; daughter, Lori (Mike) Kuhn of Grand Island, NE; 7 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Eleanor (Dick) Peterson.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 1pm at Mortuary. VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-7pm at Mortuary. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
