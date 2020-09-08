1/1
Harlan B. Purcell
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Purcell, Harlan B.

October 5, 1927 - September 5, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Neva; and sister: Dee Stueve. Survived by wife Mary; son, Kevin (Colleen) Purcell of Omaha; daughter, Lori (Mike) Kuhn of Grand Island, NE; 7 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Eleanor (Dick) Peterson.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 1pm at Mortuary. VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-7pm at Mortuary. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON -

COLONIAL CHAPEL 11902 W. Center Road

402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
11902 W Center Road
Omaha, NE 68144
4023337200
