Harold W. Patsios
1960 - 2020
Patsios, Harold W.

June 3, 1960 - September 9, 2020

Harold W. Patsios, age 60 was born in Cheyenne, WY on June 6, 1960. He left us too soon on September 9, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Harold was a hard worker and dedicated his life to his position as the Kitchen Manager of Sienna Francis House. He worked there for 16 years before retiring.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Vlassy and Doris Patsios. He is survived by his son, Anthony Patsios; daughter-in-law, Misty Patsios; siblings, Gus, Rick and Bill Patsios, and Tim Farel; grandchildren, Cameron, Rilee, Jade, Sara and Larry; and many other extended family and friends. He was a loving father and grandfather who touched many lives and was loved by so many. No Services.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24Th St
Omaha, NE 68107
(402) 505-9260
