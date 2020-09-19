Pete was part of my family, not by blood or marriage, simply by virtue being where he was. He and his family lived next door to his wife's parents. They lived across the street from my maternal Grandparents and we lived around the corner from my grandparents. He worked at my Grandfather's liquor store on occasion, not because he needed the money, simply to help out Grandpa. Many a Sunday afternoon saw Pete, my dad and my grandfather leaning under the hood of a car in Grandpa's driveway. When we walked over to my Grandparents for Christmas Eve, we saw him and his family walking over to their Grandparents to celebrate as well Having children near my age, their house was a sane place to be when my home wasn't. His children were my first, and best friends when I was young. When I showed up at their house Pete called me a 'truck driver'; because of how hard I pounded on the door; I think I was always afraid if I wasn't loud enough I would not be heard, but I was never ignored, never turned away. My family and theirs shared our lives together. Even when our family moved to another part of town and then split, their family was still there, still across from my Grandparents, still part of our lives. In later years when both sets of Grandparents had passed on, my husband would go and help Bobbie with her computer or work on their houses. The turning point came when my husband sent Pete to the hardware store. Pete was gone over an hour and did not come back with the requested item; he had gotten lost and couldn't find the store. It wasn't a long time later that we heard he and Bobbie had sold the houses and moved to Hillcrest. It's hard to express how much our lives were all intertwined, to the point that many family members we've lost are buried where theirs are. How do you put into words such a loss while in the same breath admitting he is better off where he is? Lisa, Aaron and Amy (yes, I'm sorry, but I knew you best as Amy and though I do honor your Grandmother and the fact that you're her namesake, calling you anything but Amy would be like calling Pete 'Howard') I cannot express enough how sorry I am about the loss of your Dad, though I know you lost him years ago and that the end was a blessing of release from his illness. Still the loss of your Dad, with your Mom already gone, well, there are no words. Please know Mike and I grieve with you and our prayers are truly with you. To Pete: the 'Truck Driver' sends her heartfelt thanks for always opening that door.

Jolene Penton