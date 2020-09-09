Richardson, Dr. Ivan D.
February 28, 1932 - September 6, 2020
Ivan was a longtime United Methodist pastor in the state of Nebraska. Survived by wife of 67 years, Marlys; children: Steve (Lisa), Deb (Erv) Havranek, Mike, Tim (Mary) Richardson; brothers: Ray (Marlene), Gene (Joan) Richardson; 12 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
CELEBRATION of IVAN'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 70th and Cass St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Youth Emergency Services, 2679 Farnam St # 205, Omaha, NE 68131
