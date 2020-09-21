1/
James Dominic Nesci
1919 - 2020
Nesci, James Dominic

August 10, 1919 - September 20, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Janice. Survived by daughters: Jeri McDonnell (Tim), Julie Sherman (Rory), Joan Peterson (Todd), and Jean Dean; sons, James Nesci (Carla), and John Nesci (Norma); 34 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Tuesday, September 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Interment with Military Honors in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to www.stroberts.com.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
22
Vigil
07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
