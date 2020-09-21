Nesci, James Dominic
August 10, 1919 - September 20, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Janice. Survived by daughters: Jeri McDonnell (Tim), Julie Sherman (Rory), Joan Peterson (Todd), and Jean Dean; sons, James Nesci (Carla), and John Nesci (Norma); 34 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Tuesday, September 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Interment with Military Honors in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
