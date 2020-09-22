1/1
James P. "Jimmy" Mally
Mally, James P. "Jimmy"

October 25, 1955 - September 20, 2020

Preceded in death by, infant daughter, Mary Kathleen; parents, Milo and Maire. Survived by, wife, Marilou; children, Brendan, Connor, Eireanne and Grace; granddaughter, Amelia; brothers, Milo (Shari), Walt (Dodie), Ray (Teresa); sister, Paul Kapoun (Robert); nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 23rd, 11am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Tuition Assistance Fund or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
September 21, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
September 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
September 21, 2020
Heartbroken to hear about Jimmy! What a nice guy! My sympathy to his family and other friends.
Pamela Sondag
Friend
September 21, 2020
I sure enjoyed seeing Jimmy when he had an appointment with Dr Enke
Jane Stopak
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
Jimmy was a very kind man who always had a smile and a bit of a story to tell. He spoke so proudly of his children and family and always seemed to light up when he spoke of them. Jimmy was always so helpful and kind to me. He will certainly be missed. It was a pleasure knowing you, Jimmy.
Kim Beebee
Kimberley Beebee
Coworker
September 21, 2020
Jimmy used to live by me back in the day in his little green house on Elm st. He was a nice guy. Prayers to the family.
Bernie
Friend
