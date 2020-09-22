Mally, James P. "Jimmy"
October 25, 1955 - September 20, 2020
Preceded in death by, infant daughter, Mary Kathleen; parents, Milo and Maire. Survived by, wife, Marilou; children, Brendan, Connor, Eireanne and Grace; granddaughter, Amelia; brothers, Milo (Shari), Walt (Dodie), Ray (Teresa); sister, Paul Kapoun (Robert); nieces and nephews.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 23rd, 11am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Tuition Assistance Fund or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.