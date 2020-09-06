1/
James "Jim" Swoyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swoyer, James "Jim"

Age 72

James "Jim" Swoyer died August 20, 2020 after a long illness. Jim grew up in southeastern SD, graduated from high school in Elk Point, SD in 1966 and attended Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD where he also played football. Jim lived in the Omaha, NE area for many years where he was a small business owner prior to retirement. He had recently moved to Sacramento, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marcella Swoyer; and sisters, Jacqueline and Jill. He is survived by his son, Brian; sister, Jerri; brother-in-law, Eric; and nieces, Erica and Emily.

Memorial arrangements are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved