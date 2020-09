Or Copy this URL to Share

Cox, Janet Mae



July 23, 1940 - August 23, 2020



MEMORIAL SERVICE: The family invites you to a celebration of her life and to join us for lunch on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 11:15am-1pm at Walnut Hill Cemetery Reception Center located at 1350 E. Pierce in Council Bluffs, IA.



