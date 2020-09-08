1/
Jeffrey A. Larson
Larson, Jeffrey A.

Age 61

Omaha. Survived by his wife Cindy; daughters, Rachel (Jake) Coyan of Nebraska City NE, and Meredith Larson of Kansas City, MO; grandson Carter Coyan; mother Irma Larson of Omaha; and siblings, Cheryl (Chuck) Oakes of Clarence Center NY, Michelle (Tim) Wertz of Lancaster PA, Krisitin Larson of Palm Beach FL, Erin (Jim) Ellis of Omaha, and Sean Larson of Omaha.

VISITATION: Wednesday 12Noon-7pm, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm and WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 10:30am at the Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday 2pm at St. Joseph Cemetery south of Nebraska City. Memorials to your favorite charity. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
SEP
9
Wake
07:00 PM
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
