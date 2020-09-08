Mace, Jerry D. Sr.
April 7, 1937 - September 3, 2020
Survived by wife, Eileen; children: Ingrid Peters, Michael Mace, Jerry Mace Jr. (Tracy), Tim (Janis) Mace, Callie Mace, and Joe (Traci) Mace; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday at 10am at St Bridget's Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
