John H. Ortmeier Jr.
Ortmeier, John H. Jr.

July 1, 1943 - September 1, 2020

Age 77, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Geraldine; parents, John, Sr. and Marcella; sister, Janice; and father-in-law, Donald Bart. Survived by daughter: Rhonda Janky (Greg) and granddaughter, Madison; son: Russell Ortmeier (Sharon) and grandchildren, Austen and Amanda; son: Kevin Ortmeier (Amy) and grandchildren, Sophie and Ellie; sister, Jonneth Schwartz (Tom); mother-in-law, Elma Bart; nieces and nephews, Cindy, Connie, Colleen, Susie, Randy, Renee, Todd and Kim.

Family will receive friends Monday, September 7th, 5-7pm, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 8th, 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care; or Masses.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
SEP
7
Vigil
07:00 PM
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
September 5, 2020
To the children, I had the extreme pleasure of getting to know John and Gerri way back when I and she worked at Little Audrey's Transportation. We had many good years together and also done a lot of dancing together. I did not know your Mother passed away. Last I knew she worked at Werner Trucking. Sympathies to your family. I know there were a lot of trying times in the past but they stuck it out. Both down deep were very good people. My email is meastberg@hotmail.com if anyone of you want to write me.
Mary Eastberg, Fremont, NE.
