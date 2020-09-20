DeLeon, John M., "John Do"
May 26, 1955 - September 17, 2020
Preceded in death by mother and father, Angelita and Antonio DeLeon; loving wife, Shelia DeLeon; brothers, Jesse and Jimmy; and sisters, Mary, Cata, and Docie. Survived by son, Juan Jr. (Marine Veteran); daughters, Demetria and Angelita; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.
PLEASE WEAR A MASK AT VISITATION AND MASS:
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, September 20th, 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 21st, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. Private Burial: Tuesday, September 22nd, at Calvary Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
