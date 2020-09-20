Shea, John W.December 6, 1944 - May 18, 2020Longtime Omaha roofing contractor. Preceeded in death by parents, John C. and HelenClaire (Gray) Shea. Survived by Elaine Shea; children, Tember, Patrick, Christopher Shea; sisters, Suzanne Nelle (Jim), HelenClaire Mueller, Coleen Estep (Nathan), numerous nieces and nephews. John attended Holy Name Grade School, Mar Hill, and Central High School. He served in the Marine Corps until 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired with the rank of Sergeant.A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Friday, September 25 at 10am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 78th and Center. Notice of a Celebration of John's Life, for friends and family, will be announced at a later date.CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN11902 W. Center Road402-333-7200