Joseph Vincent Duran
1977 - 2020
Duran, Joseph Vincent

June 14, 1977 - August 26, 2020

Survived by parents, Maureen and Jerry Duran; sisters: Veronica Chavez, Christina Huggins (David), Michelle Duran, and Amber Arrellano; nieces and nephews.

Observing CDC Guidelines, the family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 16th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
15
Vigil
07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
