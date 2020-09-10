1/
Joshua J. "J.J." Sund
Sund, Joshua J. "J.J."

February 3, 2017 - September 7, 2020

Survived by parents, Lonny and Lisa Sund; grandparents, Bill and Jane Krajicek, Larry and Robin Sund; great-grandmother, Vi Bibow; aunts, uncles and cousins.

VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 11th, 7pm, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 12th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable cause in J.J's name.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
