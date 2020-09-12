1/1
Joyce R. Papendick
Papendick, Joyce R.

December 9, 1929 - September 9, 2020

Joyce R. Papendick, age 90, of Rapid City, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice House.

She was born on December 9, 1929 on the farm in Sheyenne Township, near Leonard, North Dakota to Arthur and Anna (Liedahl) Solhjem. She grew up on the family farm with a family that only spoke Norwegian at home. Joyce and her sister, Arlene left for Canistota where they began work at the Ortman Cafe.

She met Herbert A. Papendick in Canistota and they were married on March 31, 1950. They lived in Brookings while Herb finished his degree and moved to Scotland where he taught, and Joyce raised children and later moved to a farm near Canistota where they farmed. Herb moved the family to Pierre in 1958 where he took a job with the S.D. Department of Highways. A new job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs moved the family to Mobridge in October 1971.

Herb retired in 1989 and in March of 2001, he and Joyce moved to Rapid City.

Joyce loved to read, enjoyed cooking, baking and flower gardening. She loved and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and grand puppies.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Linda) Papendick, Rapid City, Steve (Melissa Jackson) Papendick, Hot Springs and Eileen Armstrong, Omaha, NE. Her grandchildren: Julie (Jon) Frazer, Laura Papendick, Jon (Jessica) Armstrong; and two great-granddaughters, Sydney Armstrong and Jade Frazer; and her sister, Betty Harlow, Perham, MN.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Arthur; her mother, Anna; her husband, Herb in 2008; her son, Dennis in 2017; her sister, Arlene in 2017; her daughter-in-law, Lora Michael in 2017; and her son-in- law, Tom Armstrong in 2020.

VISITATION: Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 3pm until service time at 3:30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, September 14, 2020, 10am, at Black Hills National Cemetery. Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

2700 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57702 | (605) 343-0077

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
03:30 PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD 57702
605-343-0077
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
