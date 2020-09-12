1/1
Judy Ann Kreuch
Kreuch, Judy Ann

Age 78

Judy Ann Kreuch passed away on August 8, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Apache Junction, Arizona with her husband of 53 years, Steve, by her side.

Judy was born in Clarinda, IA, to George and Mary Louise Miller. She graduated from Greenfield, IA High School, and Northwest Missouri State University, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

Judy was a kindergarten teacher in Council Bluffs, IA, and Millard school systems. She also taught preschool at Mini Happy Times in Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Mary May. She is survived by her husband, Steve; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcia and George Hoelker of Apache Junction, AZ. Also surviving are nephews Chad (Christine) Hoelker of San Clemente, CA; Mike Hoelker of Whittier, CA; Chris (Rona) May of Jacksonville, FL; and Nick (Julie) May of Nashville, TN; as well as survived by three great-nephews and three great-nieces, and her beloved pet Westie, Harley.

GRAVES SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Assistance League of Omaha or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF).

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE 68022
(402) 289-2222
