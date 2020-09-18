Erickson, Kathleen Ann (Briggs)
May 17, 1944 - September 16, 2020
Kathy Erickson (Hiykel) beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who met her passed away peacefully with her family at her side after suffering from Alzheimer's Disease for several years. She was 76 years old.
Kathy is survived by her husband Roger Erickson; her children Debbie Quaas (Tom and their children Michael and Katherine Quaas) of Nebraska; Steven Troy of Nebraska (his daughter Kristi Lynn Fitzpatrick of Arizona (great-grandchildren Quinnlinn and Abbigail); Mary Ann Carpenter (Bob and their children Andrea (great-grandchildren Vanessa and Izabella) Carpenter, Amanda Briggs-Browning of Indiana (great-grandchild Sophia Ann), and Allen Carpenter(great-grandchildren Robert and Samantha); Christina Briggs-Lew (grandson, Brandon Alexander Lew) of California; Michelle Ceballos OF Nebraska (Joel Ceballos and their children Zachary Briggs, Joel Ceballos Jr., and Jonathon) Stepdaughters: Renata Laitner and Regina Riva (step-grandchildren Eric & Karina). Siblings; Loretta Suverkrubbe of Nebraska, Fay Hiykel (Margee) of Nebraska, Ginny Horrell (Stan) of Nebraska, Patty Svenningson (Arnie) of Nebraska, Emil Hiykel of Iowa, Marie Hiykel of Nebraska; Ardelle Hiykel of Nebraska, Ray Crisman of Nebraska, along with numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fay Hiykel Sr. and Marie (Rotolo); Her infant son, Ricky Joe. Her beloved husband, Steven C. Briggs. Her Heavenly fur babies Thor, Pippi, Shadow, and Reagan. Sisters: Alice Kline, Pauline Wilson, Brothers, Joseph Hiykel, Ray Hiykel.
For the majority of Kathy's work life, she was a valued member of the Methodist PBX team. She and her late husband, Steve, together, opened and operated Husker Corner (one of the first Nebraska merchandise stores in Omaha, the red building located at the corner of 36th and Leavenworth).
Travel, family, and her dogs were what made her happy, and you could always find her talking about any of those things.
We would like to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff of St. Croix Hospice for making the final stages of Kathy's life as comfortable as possible, and the gentle care given while at Becky's House.
SERVICES will be held at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler located at 7805 West Center Road. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, September 18th, 5-7pm. VIGIL at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30am, at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.