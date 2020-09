Renner, Kenneth Jerome



July 26, 1927 - July 24, 2020



Kenneth Jerome Renner, age 92 of Omaha, passed away on July 24th. He was born on July 26, 1927 in Madison, NE, to Charles and Marie (Hoos) Renner. He was a farmer for many years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; sister, Marie (Herman) Mohr; brothers, Paul (Leona), Leonard and Charles (Lydia) Renner; and sister-in-law, Betty Renner. He is survived by his son, Richard (Trisha); sisters, Marjorie Renner, Ruth Patterson (Don) and Marlene Schmidt (Al); brother, Martin Renner; sister-in-law, Shirley Renner; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30pm Saturday, Sept. 19th, Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel.



