1/1
Kevin J. Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robertson, Kevin Jay

February 29, 1964 - August 9, 2020

Kevin Jay Robertson was born on February 29, 1964 and passed away on August 9, 2020. He served in the Air Force working in communications. He loved enjoying nature, fishing, martial arts, playing games, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Jason Robertson of Kansas City MO, Kyla (Brian) Van Horn of Ada OK, Brittany (Timothy) Meyer of Bakersfield CA, and Lexi (Bryan) Mann of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Hudson, Martha, and Olin; mother Linda Crocker; and siblings, Corey Robertson, Leanne (Bob) Braesch, John (Emily) Crocker, and Amy (Justin) Clark. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Robertson; and grandparents, Noma and Lee Cargill.

His life was Celebrated by family and close friends on August 28th in Ericson, NE.

Roeder Mortuary - www.RoederMortuary.com

2727 N 108th Street, Omaha NE 68164 - (402) 496-9000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved