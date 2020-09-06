Ira, Klasine "Ene"
March 30, 1922 - September 3, 2020
Age 98, Born in Leer, Ostfriesland Germany. Former owner of Sam's Bar on 3028 S. 20th Street. Preceded in death by husbands, Clarence Briscoe and Sam Ira; son-in-law, Dennis Goldapp; stepson, Sammy J. Ira. Survived by son, Ronald (Cheryl) Briscoe; daughters, Judy (Darrell) Vandermeulen, Nancy Goldapp; stepson, Charles (Debbie) Ira; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and risks, Private Services were held for immediate family only on Saturday September 5, 2020. The family would like to thank Crowell Home for Ene's care. Memorials to the Crowell Home, Blair, NE. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171