Preister, Larry J.

June 26, 1930 - May 9, 2020

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Victoria; children: Dave (Lisa), Cheri, Dan (Di), Mary Kay Love (Fred), Mike (Selina), Teresa Thorson (Don), and Bill (Tracy); sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Preister, OSF; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousins; and in-laws.

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Friday, September 25, from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, September 26, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
