Curtis, LaVonne Inez



January 24, 1923 - September 4, 2020



Age 97 of Omaha, NE, passed away September 4th. She was born on January 24, 1923 in Oklahoma City, OK to Ora and Julia (Coulter) Manese. She worked for the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith. She was a member of the Omaha Roundup Saddle Club and enjoyed fishing and ceramics. LaVonne was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie (Curtis) Trotter. She is survived by her sons; Herbert Coulter and Thomas "TC" Curtis (Tracy); host of grandchildren; great and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, September 12th, Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St.



