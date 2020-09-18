1/
Lawrence Guido "Larry" Ursini
1949 - 2020
Ursini, Lawrence Guido "Larry"

February 8, 1949 - September 14, 2020

To know Larry was to like Larry. He was a kindhearted, jovial guy who loved his daughter, his family, fishing, Denver Bronco football, a good steak, and to make you laugh. Larry loved Jesus and tried to make the world a better place by helping anyone he could anytime he could. He dreamed his retirement would be full of traveling, fishing and being with those he loved.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: 9-11am Saturday, Sept. 19th, with a few words shared at 10:30am, at the Arbor Society - Westwood Plaza Chapel. Memorials suggested to St. Jude's hospital.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Arbor Society - Westwood Plaza Chapel
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Arbor Society - Westwood Plaza Chapel
