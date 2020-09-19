Hybner, Leon R.
March 1, 1948 - September 17, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Ruth Hybner; grandparents, Walter and Mary Hybner; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survived by stepsister, Alberta; cousins, Patricia Hybner-Toye (Jack), Ann Hybner (Dave), Linda Hybner-Kucirek (Ed); other cousins and friends.
Special thanks to the caring staff at St. Joe Towers, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair, and CHI Hospice. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 9am, at the Funeral Home. Inurnment St. John Cemetery. Family suggests memorials to your favorite charity
.
