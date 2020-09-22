1/2
Leonard Lindsey Brown
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Leonard L.

August 20, 1962 - September 19, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by mother, Ida Brown; brother, Lucius Brown; sister, Cynthia Brown-Houston. Survived by father, Lindsey W. Brown; brothers, Lindsey L. Brown, Lionel R. (Ellen) Brown; sisters, Christa Brown, Cheryal (Greg) Cooper; Godson, Jallen Christopher Leonard-McCray; and a host of nieces, nephew, other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, 6-8pm; SERVICE: 10am Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE | 402-453-5600

www.RoederMortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE 68104
(402) 453-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved