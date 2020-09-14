Thompson, Leslie Anne



November 21, 1960 - July 1, 2020



Age 59 of Omaha. Went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on July 1st, 2020. Leslie was born on November 21st, 1960 in Gingellville, MI to Willard Thompson and Lorraine Thompson. She graduated from Lake Orion High School. Leslie worked for several years at the Nebraska Humane Society. She began her employment there as a kennel attendant, and later promoted to animal control officer, then kennel manager. Later she worked for Crown Cork & Seal, where she worked her way up to quality control inspector. Leslie's two passions in life were gardening, and animal rescue. She always grew the best corn and tomatoes, her two favorite foods. Countless animals in need of care and love went through her door, and no animal was ever turned away. She has rescued and rehabilitated squirrels, birds, cats, dogs, guinea pigs, reptiles, amphibians, and many other species. She loved "All creatures great and small", as she was called by Jesus to do. Leslie was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Thompson; brother, Andrew Thompson; best friend, Brenda Portwood; and family friend, Jeremiah Ferguson. Leslie is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Shannon and James Whaley, Jaimie Hawkins, Phillip and Bree Hawkins, Stevie and Bill King; father, Willard Thompson; brother, Eugene Thompson; sister, Marie Keklak; 7 grandchildren, Matthew Bustos, Izzy Whaley, Nina Whaley, James Hawkins, McKenzie Hawkins, Noah Hawkins, and baby Hawkins on the way; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICES for Leslie will be located in Michigan. In light of Covid-19 concerns, dates are to be determined. For more information on Memorial Services only, please contact James Whaley at trogdor27@mac.com. A heartfelt thank-you goes out to Lance and Cheryl Ferguson and Carilyn "Corky" Breeden for the love, care, and support they have shown to Leslie in her darkest times, and the love, care, and support they have shown to her children. Another thank-you to Community Cats of Omaha for their assistance in locating Leslie's cat. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in Leslie's honor may be made to Community Cats of Omaha 8591 Keystone Drive Omaha, NE 68134. Phone (402) 598-3551. "For His anger lasts only a moment, but His favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may last through the night, but joy comes with the morning" Psalm 30:5



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store