Holz, Linda Ann (Madsen)
June 18, 1944 - September 18, 2020
She was born in Omaha to Edward and Claire Madsen. She passed away peacefully at home with family at the age of 76. She married Orvil "Dody" Holz on July 7, 1973 and from that union they raised five children: Ryan, Wally, Adam, Anthony and Lerie in Syracuse.
She was a very faithful person who was very active in the St. Paulinus Catholic Church Altar Society. She enjoyed helping with fundraisers and serving at the Matt Talbott Soup Kitchen in Lincoln, NE. She was active with the Syracuse Area Jaycees and the Massie Richards American Legion Auxiliary Post #100. She was a day care provider for many years. She worked at American National, and First National Bank as a teller, worked in the kitchen at Syracuse Public School, and worked at the Good Samaritan Center until she retired in 2010.
She is survived by her children: son Ryan and wife, Crissy and grandchildren, Jacob, Jacque, Josh, Chris, Geoff and Matt; son Wally and significant other, Heather Kienow and grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton; son, Adam and wife, Lori and grandchildren Emily, Kyle, Carson; son, Anthony and wife, Holly and grandchildren Andrew, Brooke; and daughter, Lerie; sisters-in-law: Anna Knapp, Elaine (Doug) Carmichael, Loris Holz, Debra Black, Dorothy Langenhorst, and Diana Baumeister; brothers-in-law: Matt Holz, Allen Holz, Randy Black, Robert Langenhorst, Mike Baumeister, and Bruce Gill; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Claire; husband, Orvil; brothers, Jerry, Bill, and Dave; sister, Sharon; brother-in-law, Frederick; and sister-in-law, Kae Holz.
A Public MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 1pm at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The Service will be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page. The link will be posted on the Fusselman website. VISITATION will be held on Monday, September 21, from 2-5pm at the Funeral Home in Syracuse. A Public Rosary will be held at 6pm at St. Paulinus Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to St. Paulinus Catholic Church, or American Legion Auxiliary Post #100. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME
Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441