Lucas, Linda L. (Forbes)
Age 67
Survived by sons, John "Opie" Lucas and Glen Lucas; five grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Filipiak and Judy Cooper; brother, Charles David Forbes III.
VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm FUNERAL SERVICE at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Linda's obit and Stream Service.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.