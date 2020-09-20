Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucas, Linda L. (Forbes)



Age 67



Survived by sons, John "Opie" Lucas and Glen Lucas; five grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Filipiak and Judy Cooper; brother, Charles David Forbes III.



VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm FUNERAL SERVICE at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Linda's obit and Stream Service.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



