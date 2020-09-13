Zadina, Marcella "Marci" R.



September 30, 1933 - September 11, 2020



Preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Agnes Vanek; brothers, Bill and Al Vanek; sister, Glady Sokolik; and great-granddaughter Paisley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Zadina; children, Jerry (Carol) Zadina, Vicki (Jim) Benes, Laura (George) Thomas, and Steve (Brenda) Zadina; sister, Vicky Arrigo; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family.



VISITATION: Tuesday, September 15, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 16, at 10am at St Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask.



