Marian A. Pirruccello
1924 - 2020
Pirruccello, Marian A.

March 7, 1924 - September 16, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Tony J. Pirruccello; parents, Sebastiano and Rose Greco; brother, Anthony Greco. Survived by children, Rosalie Westerhold (Ken), Michael Pirruccello (Carmen); granddaughter, Kendra Peacock (Chris); great grandchildren, Malia and Major Peacock

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 22nd, 11am Holy Cross Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 10am. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mercy High School or the American Cancer Society. A special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Brookestone Village/Cottonwood Lane and to all the staff at VNA Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
