Bell, Marie Elsie



July 4, 1926 - September 1, 2020



Age 94. Passed away peacefully in Omaha. She was born in Newark, NJ to Michael and Anna Grejtak. She married John Bell on February 11, 1961 and they were blessed with two children.



Marie and John spent their retirement years in North Port, FL traveling the world, seeing new places, experiencing new cultures, and meeting new friends.



She is survived by children, Mary (Bob) of Hastings NE, and John (Michele) of Omaha; four grandchildren, Sarah, Ann, Andrew and John; nieces and nephews. Loving mother, loving grandmother, dear friend. Her loving heart and enduring faith will be missed.



