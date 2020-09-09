Marie Jackson

Jackson, Marie
February 17, 1946 - September 6, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Eddie Lee Jackson; parents, Jethro and Katherine Stubblefield; siblings: Lewis Stubblefield, Roosevelt Stubblefield, Earl Stubblefield, Georgia Moore, Melvin Stubblefield, Calvin Stubblefield, Ernest Stubblefield and Gary Stubblefield. Survived by siblings: Alphonso (Annie) Stubblefield, Gladys Brown-Mosby, Leona Stubblefield, Jeffrey Stubblefield; host of many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
VISITATION 6-8pm Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn. SERVICE 11am Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68104. Masks required at all services.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com