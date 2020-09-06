Leach, Marilyn M.



April 22, 1935 - September 2, 2020



Born to Edward C. and Blanche Michels in Mt. Carmel, IL on April 22, 1935. Marilyn was raised in southern Illinois as a "preacher's" and peach farmer's daughter following The Great Depression; she knew the value of hard work and exemplified grace and humility under some of life's most difficult challenges. Marilyn attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1957 followed by her Master of Arts Degree from Kansas University in 1962. In 1957 she married Edwin Leach and had 3 children, Dana, Sean and Kirstin. After moving to Omaha in 1974, she became the Director for the Center for Faculty Development at the University of Nebraska Omaha—a position she held for 29 years, retiring as Emerita Coordinator of Faculty Development and Service Learning in 2004. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and family. She loved summer vacations to the beach. Her favorite animal was the giraffe and she loved the color blue.



She was preceded in death by parents, Edward C. and Blanche Michels; sisters, Miriam Davis and Ruth Michels; and brother, Clark Michels.



Survived by children, Dana Lynn McNeil, Sean Michel Leach (Holly), and Kirstin Ann Gallagher; sister, Joyce Rhodes; grandchildren, Liam and Erin McNeil, Jonathan and Braden Leach; and sister-in-law, Kay Michels.



Memorial Service will be delayed due to coronavirus. More information to be announced at a later date.



