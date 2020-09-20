Barnes, Marvin C.
February 27, 1946 - September 17, 2020
Marvin succumbed to cancer on Thursday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Harold "Smiley" Barnes; sister, Mary Morse. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Debra (John) Mickey, Cindy Barnes, Michelle (Tony) Shaw, Terri (Roger) Richter, Ronnie (Tanya) Barnes, Randy (Cheri) Barnes; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Chris) Jacobsen; and many nieces and nephews.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE 10am Monday, September 21st, at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St, Omaha NE.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.