Mary Ann Shymkewicz
1937 - 2020
Shymkewicz, Mary Ann

November 22, 1937 - September 10, 2020

Survived by son, Scott Shymkewicz; daughters, Shelley Richard (Joe) and Suzanne Myers (Bruce); grandchildren: Taylor, Cole, Molly, Levi, Allison and Lauren; and brother, Stephen Steinbrink (Joan Huessner). Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Nettie (Spears) Steinbrink.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, September 19th from 9:30am to 10:30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) followed by MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Scholarship Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
What an amazing beautiful woman and teacher. She always remembered me through the years and always showed me nothing but kindness and love and I’m sure she did that for many kids and students. She is the model of what a teacher should be. The world needs more people and teachers like her. She will be missed by many but never forgotten.
Dan Cosgrove
Student
