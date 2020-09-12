Shymkewicz, Mary Ann
November 22, 1937 - September 10, 2020
Survived by son, Scott Shymkewicz; daughters, Shelley Richard (Joe) and Suzanne Myers (Bruce); grandchildren: Taylor, Cole, Molly, Levi, Allison and Lauren; and brother, Stephen Steinbrink (Joan Huessner). Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Nettie (Spears) Steinbrink.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, September 19th from 9:30am to 10:30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) followed by MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Scholarship Fund.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.