1/
Mary T. Hobert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hobert, Mary T.

June 14, 1926 - September 1, 2020

Mary grew up in northern Maine with 8 brothers and sisters. She especially loved camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. Her family spent most vacations exploring the great outdoors in beautiful Maine. Mary adored her poodles. She was proud of her long career as a telephone operator, retiring at age 73.

Mary is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Larry Coren; grandchildren, Mark and Tami; great grandchildren, Tierney and Raina; brother Carrol; and sisters, Eldelia and Doris.

The family is grateful for nearly a decade of loving care that Mary received from her caregivers at Louisville Care Center and her wonderful doctor, Dr. John M. Harris. Mary will be missed immensely by all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and risks, there will not be services at this time.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
(402) 293-0999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved