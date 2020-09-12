Tschudin, Maxine Lavonne



March 28, 1934 - September 9, 2020



Age 86, passed away September 9, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1934 to the late Virgil and Isabel (Smith) Ritterbush. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Roy, Ray, Donnie, Jerry, Jack, Bill and Jill. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Sanchez (William); sons, Robert Jr. (Cheryl) and Danny Tschudin; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Rich Ritterbush; a host of other relatives and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE is 11am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.



