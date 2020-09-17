1/
Michael Eugene Hart
1975 - 2020
Hart, Michael Eugene

October 14, 1975 - September 15, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Gene Hart and Margaret (Peg) McGinn; brother, Chris Hart. Survived by children, Allie and Owen Hart (mother Mindy Rathe); brother, Brian Hart; brother from another mother, Jesus Martinez; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

VISITATION: Saturday, September 19, 10-11am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
