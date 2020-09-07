Petak, Michael S. "Goose"



January 3, 1954 - September 5, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Emily Petak. Survived by sister, Patty Svoboda and husband Timothy; brother, Thomas Petak and wife Debra; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Charles and Laura Bair, Paul Kramer, Scott Wilgus and Steve Bolt. Goose had a lot of friends and family. He will truly be missed. Goose enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and riding horses. He also taught dancing to others.



We love and miss you!



VISITATION: Tuesday starts at 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Wednesday 9:20am at Korisko Chapel to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge Str) at 10am for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to the funeral home website and click on the obit and stream service.



