Michael S. "Goose" Petak
1954 - 2020
Petak, Michael S. "Goose"

January 3, 1954 - September 5, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Emily Petak. Survived by sister, Patty Svoboda and husband Timothy; brother, Thomas Petak and wife Debra; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Charles and Laura Bair, Paul Kramer, Scott Wilgus and Steve Bolt. Goose had a lot of friends and family. He will truly be missed. Goose enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and riding horses. He also taught dancing to others.

We love and miss you!

VISITATION: Tuesday starts at 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Wednesday 9:20am at Korisko Chapel to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge Str) at 10am for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to the funeral home website and click on the obit and stream service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
I worked with Mike for many years at First Data. He was a wonderful person and got me through some difficult times there. I looked forward to our fist bumps and smiles on shift change. A great smile and a great person. God speed Mike! You will be missed. I won't forget you or your smile....God bless you in the heavens....Amen. Rest in peace my friend. God bless you always...deepest sympathy and condolences to Mike's family...prayers and good thoughts to you, I won't forget that smile he had, ever!May all the happy times spent and that awesome smile comfort you always.♥
Shelly Pelzer
Coworker
